>>> All our products are on sale at Canetta stores <<<
MANI DI FATA DI GENNAIO 2017
Flowers embroidery all over the house, back transferable.
Fashion 2017 baby creations to the entire tender
ARTISTICI ALL'UNCINETTO 48
The return of the vintage.
For a house to be invented.
SPECIALE COLLEZIONE BOMBONIERE
Favors for all occasions.
The best-selling schemes in Mani di Fata.
MANI DI FATA DI DICEMBRE 2016
Best wishes... and happy 2017!
Cutwork, cross stitch and all the inspirations for the holidays!
CREATIONS FOR YOU
CREATIONS FOR YOU
COLLECTIONS BY CANETTA
COLLECTIONS BY CANETTA
SUBSCRIBE TO MANI DI FATA
Find out how right away >>>
Best Sellers
-
Cot blanket - sky blue€72.00
-
Curtain, linen emiane and schemeTela+Schema€58.75
-
Saving kit, strip and set of doilies - ivoryTela Disegnata€93.25
-
LAVORI ARTISTICI ALL' UNCINETTO 48
Regular Price: €6.50
Special Price €5.20